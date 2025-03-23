Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,973,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853,600 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up approximately 13.4% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.39% of Coupang worth $153,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,153,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584,910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,630,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,046 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Coupang by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,383,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,292,000 after buying an additional 2,566,581 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupang by 762.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,798,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,710,000 after buying an additional 2,474,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $46,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $5,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,286,034.03. The trade was a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,015. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coupang

Coupang Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.10. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.