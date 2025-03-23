Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF) Stock Price Down 10.5% – Time to Sell?

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$65.80 and last traded at C$65.80. 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.50.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.13.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization products for gastroenterology, endoscopy, dermatology, and healthtech worldwide. The company offers Lialda/Mezavant/Mesavancol, a once-daily mesalamine tablet approved to help get active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis into remission; Lumeblue (methylene blue MMX), a diagnostic drug to enhance pre-cancerous and cancerous detection of colorectal lesions during colonoscopy; Uceris/Cortiment, an oral tablet formulation which delivers budesonide directly to the lumen of the colon; Aemcolo/Relafalk, a GI antibiotic with MMX® technology and is approved for the treatment of travellers' diarrhoea; Winlevi, a prescription medicine used on the skin to treat acne vulgaris; Eleview, a medical device, which enables the safer and faster removal of colonic lesions; and GI Genius, a system that uses artificial intelligence to detect colorectal polyps during colonoscopy.

