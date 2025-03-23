Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,914,000 after purchasing an additional 768,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,703,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,505,000 after acquiring an additional 355,206 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,746,000 after acquiring an additional 856,007 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,362,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200,917 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,747,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,863,000 after acquiring an additional 203,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

