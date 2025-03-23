Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $69,115,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,283,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,055,000 after purchasing an additional 871,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,394,000 after purchasing an additional 558,137 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,664,000 after buying an additional 293,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.