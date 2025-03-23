Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBFree Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $69,115,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,283,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,055,000 after purchasing an additional 871,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,394,000 after purchasing an additional 558,137 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,664,000 after buying an additional 293,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

