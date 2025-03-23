Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,354 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in APA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 115,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,282,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

