Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,889 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Hexcel worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,304,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,803,000 after acquiring an additional 651,062 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1,153.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 535,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 493,218 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 36.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,600,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,966,000 after acquiring an additional 425,402 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,148,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 52.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 200,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $73.58.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

