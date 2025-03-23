Corient Private Wealth LLC Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 264,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.37% of Kayne Anderson BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson BDC stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson BDC ( NYSE:KBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 59.80%. The company had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.