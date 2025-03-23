Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

GBTC stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $86.11.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

