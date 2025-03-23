Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in US Foods by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,548,000 after buying an additional 2,435,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in US Foods by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,299,000 after buying an additional 316,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,401,000 after buying an additional 241,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 14.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 885,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after buying an additional 112,701 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USFD

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.