Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $214.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $223.51.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile



Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

