Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

CAG stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

