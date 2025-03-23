Community Bank N.A. Takes $1.30 Million Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.47% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE opened at $128.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $103.87 and a 1 year high of $149.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $518.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.24.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

