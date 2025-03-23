Community Bank N.A. Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,570.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,740 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

