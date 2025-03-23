Community Bank N.A. Has $3.60 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $81.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

