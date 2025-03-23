Community Bank N.A. Has $18.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $278.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.99.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.