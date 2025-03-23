Community Bank N.A. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.06.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.