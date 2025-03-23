Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VFH stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.61.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

