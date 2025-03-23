Community Bank N.A. Acquires 1,090 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.78 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

