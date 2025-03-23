Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,494 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $237,308.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,585.65. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $15,763,884.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,509,043.38. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $86.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.