Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $213.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $218.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

