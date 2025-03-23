Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in DexCom by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 26,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in DexCom by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

