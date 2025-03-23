Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,185 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $102,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

