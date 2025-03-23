Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,131,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,130 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Comcast worth $155,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie cut their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

