Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.20. 7,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 18,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 22,846.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,103,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,634,000 after buying an additional 2,093,907 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 271,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 201,247 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000.

About Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

