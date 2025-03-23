Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF) Shares Up 2.5% – Here’s Why

Colt CZ Group SE (OTC:CZGZF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$33.55 and last traded at C$33.55. Approximately 468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.72.

Colt CZ Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.74.

About Colt CZ Group

Colt CZ Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, purchase, and sale of firearms, ammunition products, and tactical accessories in the Czech Republic, Canada the United States, rest of Europe, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Its firearms include pistols, revolvers, rifles, submachine guns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles, and centrefire rifles; and components for firearms comprising sights, triggers, stocks, grips, and spare parts.

