Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Announces Earnings Results

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Coffee had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

