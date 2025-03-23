Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. TD Securities started coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.25 in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark raised Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

