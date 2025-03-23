Cingulate (CING) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.48) per share for the quarter.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. Cingulate has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $20.83.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CING shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cingulate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Cingulate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.