Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 8,817 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Avantor by 34.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 346,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Avantor by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,766,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,228,000 after buying an additional 493,408 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,922,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Avantor by 45.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 723,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 227,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Avantor Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.