Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 4,611 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,976,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,418,000 after purchasing an additional 338,205 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Equitable by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,513,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,735,000 after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Equitable by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,659,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,351,000 after purchasing an additional 957,828 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,554,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,529,000 after acquiring an additional 437,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,220,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,322,000 after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $52.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 25.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQH

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,291,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,282,137.85. The trade was a 17.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,162.36. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,966. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.