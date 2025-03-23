Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,662 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.