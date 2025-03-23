Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $698,000 in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 4.0% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nutanix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $533,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,288. The trade was a 69.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,210.90. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,609,206 shares of company stock worth $417,458,120. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.69, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

