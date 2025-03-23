CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF) Announces Dividend of $0.14

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1432 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

CI Financial has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CI Financial to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

CIXXF opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.94 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

