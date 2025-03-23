Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2025

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRXGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of CMRX opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.32. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chimerix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chimerix news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $33,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,405.56. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,760 shares of company stock valued at $91,175. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.