Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of CMRX opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.32. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chimerix news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $33,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,405.56. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,760 shares of company stock valued at $91,175. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

