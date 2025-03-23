Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 128.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,814 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $227.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.88 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

