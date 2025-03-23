Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Century Aluminum worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $554,739.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,784.41. The trade was a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CENX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 3.9 %

Century Aluminum stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

