Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 1695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Centrica alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Centrica

Centrica Stock Performance

About Centrica

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.