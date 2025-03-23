Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Trading Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.45 and last traded at $33.98. Approximately 190,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 119,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

