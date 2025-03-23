Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.26) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of LON:CAML opened at GBX 159.80 ($2.06) on Thursday. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 146.40 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 235 ($3.03). The company has a market capitalization of £362.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.15.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.

