Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2025

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAMLFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.26) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of LON:CAML opened at GBX 159.80 ($2.06) on Thursday. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 146.40 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 235 ($3.03). The company has a market capitalization of £362.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.15.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.

