Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider Buys A$51,636.00 in Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) insider William Hames bought 9,930 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.20 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,636.00 ($32,475.47).

Cedar Woods Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $438.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Cedar Woods Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cedar Woods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the acquisition, development, marketing, and sale of housing lots, apartments, townhouses, and commercial properties in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.

