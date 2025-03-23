Cedar Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $520.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

