CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.58 and traded as low as $5.11. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 296,365 shares changing hands.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 77,897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

