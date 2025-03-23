Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Holdings Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 885,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 189,280 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 830,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 760,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,607,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 673,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,510,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

CBOE stock opened at $214.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $223.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 34.90%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

