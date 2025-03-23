CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and traded as high as $29.10. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 28,840 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 120,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $941,000. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

