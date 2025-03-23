Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Trading 6.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 864,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 453,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Cannae Stock Performance

Cannae Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cannae’s payout ratio is -10.17%.

Institutional Trading of Cannae

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cannae by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 65,749 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,605,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

