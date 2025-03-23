Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Price Up 3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 44,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 149,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Cambium Networks Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46,602 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 467.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 67,414 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 82,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

