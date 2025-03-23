Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.49 and a 1 year high of $212.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.95.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

