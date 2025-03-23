Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $191.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.38 and its 200-day moving average is $195.08. The stock has a market cap of $901.18 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,168 shares of company stock valued at $40,508,877. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

