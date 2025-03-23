Bridge City Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Qualys worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Qualys stock opened at $127.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.17 and a twelve month high of $174.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.15.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $67,795.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,557.14. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $226,676.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,036.88. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,595 shares of company stock worth $3,691,922. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

