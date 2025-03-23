Bridge City Capital LLC Increases Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.23% of La-Z-Boy worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 382.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

LZB stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.47 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

